Kozhikode LDF Panchayat member resigns after report about alleged casteist Slur by colleague

S Arunkumar, a member of CPI (M), handed his resignation to the panchayat secretary and stated that his party had refused to heed his complaint.

News18

updated:February 3, 2020, 6:53 PM IST

LDF Panchayat member S Arunkumar. (News18)

Kozhikode: A member of the Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kozhikode’s Koodaranji panchayat resigned Monday after an employee of his own party allegedly used a caste against him.

S Arunkumar, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), has resigned from the panchayat secretary and stated that his party had refused to heed his complaint about the case. He also squeezed himself and appeared before the management committee in protest.

Unlike Panchayat President Solly Joseph, an independent representative of Congress, the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) each hold six seats in the governing body. The exit from Arunkumar would reduce the representation of the LDF to just five.

The LDF makes efforts to convince the leader to reconsider its decision and to maintain its seat.

However, it has been learned that Arunkumar is not prepared to compromise unless his colleague apologizes for the expletives used.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.