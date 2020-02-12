Kourtney Kardashian says that Khloe “dumped” her at Oscars After Party

Few people in this world can make a girl happier or more angry than her sister.

Just ask Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who are still arguing – albeit jokingly – about what happened Oscars night Sunday.

On Instagram, Kourtney called 40, 35, Khloe, 35 and claimed that her younger sister had “dumped” her while at an Academy Awards after the party. The Poosh founder shared a series of stunning photos of them from that night onwards and endorsed the images: “Date night, even though she dumped me halfway.”

The mother of three tagged the Good American founder, who responded in the comments section: “Glutenfraude!” – an apparent excavation with the gluten-free diet of Kourtney. Khloe added in a second answer: “I still don’t feel you.”

But it was actually the mother of someone who was initially disappointed in her sister and complained that Kourtney “ruined” her night.

Tag the youngest of the brood, sister Kylie Jenner, who was also present at the party, tweeted Khloe Monday, “Ugh, why have @KylieJenner and I allowed @kourtneykardash to ruin our night tonight? Ugh.” She added in a second tweet: “Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!”

Ugh why have @KylieJenner and I allowed @kourtneykardash to ruin our night tonight? Ugh

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 11 February 2020

Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!

– Khloé (@khloekardashian) 11 February 2020

Although the roots of the fake feud of the sisters are unclear, what happened during the party must have taken place because they were relatively complementary on their way to the event through their Instagram stories.

In a video that has since been posted by Khloe, she was told that she called Kourtney a “beautiful girl” while driving in a limousine together. “Date night with my sister’s wife @kourtneykardashian,” she endorsed the clip.

In another since-expired video posted by Kylie, 22, Kourt snacking was seen from a bag of Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls while he sat next to Jenner’s baby dad, Travis Scott. “Sometimes it’s your own family,” the makeup mover wrote on top of the images.

We can only hope that what happened this weekend will be shown in a future episode “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” although we don’t take it that seriously.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner crew goes through the biggest night of Hollywood