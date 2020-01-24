Kotex uses red liquid for period blood

The neon light blue liquid that appears in commercials for menstrual products that we all know should be a disgusting ball of auburn blood is hopefully on the way out.

The Kotex brand has started displaying blood in ads exactly as it should be: red. “Blood is blood. This is something every woman has experienced and there is nothing to hide, ”creative and design director for feminine care brands at Kotex parent company Sarah Paulsen told the Wall Street Journal.

This is the first time that a major brand has used red liquid in ads, followed by smaller, leading companies such as the Australian brands Libra, Cora and Bodyform. The substance used in the Kotex display is the substance used to test menstrual products.

While talking about destigmatizing periods can be a bit exhausting and lively, I’m looking forward to a future where girls aren’t surprised why their own periods don’t look like mouthwash.