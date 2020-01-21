Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd decreased 5% on Monday after the lender’s earnings for the third quarter ended in December (Q3) did not meet analyst expectations. At 3:04 pm, the shares were quoted 4.5% at Rs 1,622.55, after reaching an intraday low of Rs 1,612.

Here are 10 key findings from the third quarter earnings announcement of Kotak Mahindra Bank:

1) The profits of the Kotak Mahindra Bank grew 23.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,595.9 million rupees in the quarter of December.

2) Net interest income during the quarter grew 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,430 crore.

3) The bank’s net interest margin during the December quarter was 4.69% compared to 4.31% in the previous year quarter and 4.61% in the previous quarter.

4) The growth of loans from the Kotak Mahindra Bank fell to 10% year-on-year, mainly due to the slowdown in the commercial vehicle and construction equipment segment.

5) On the front of asset quality, gross unprofitable assets (NPA) for the third quarter as a percentage of gross advances increased 14 basis points to 2.46% compared to the previous quarter, while net NPAs increased 4 basis points at 0.89%.

6) Consequently, provisions and contingencies for the December quarter increased 8.8% to Rs 444 million rupees compared to Rs 408 million rupees in the previous quarter.

7) The current account and savings account (CASA) index for the Kotak Mahindra Bank improved to 53.7% versus 50.7% in the quarter of the previous year.

8) Consolidatedly, the after-tax earnings (PAT) of the Kotak Mahindra Bank for the December quarter increased 27% to Rs 2,349 crore from Rs 1,844 crore in the quarter of the previous year.

9) The bank’s consolidated capital adequacy ratio (CAR), according to Basel III standards, as of December 31, 2019, is 19.4% and the Level I index is 19%.

10) The bank noted that the growth of earnings in the third quarter was slightly affected by higher employee costs. “During this quarter, employee costs include a non-recurring charge towards the pension obligation of almost Rs 200 million due mainly to a change in the annuity rate, DA, etc.,” he said in a presentation to BSE.

