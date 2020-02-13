Korede Bello and Daddy Freeze respond to Yul Edochie’s tweet about women

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie, son of the great and experienced Nollywood actor Peter Edochie, has advised his fellow human beings on how they can be successful in marriage and business.

In his tweet, he accused men of having good women in their lives to involve them in activities, particularly in their business. Although the man is the head of the family, women have powerful traits that, if you allow them in your shop, can turn your coins into large banknotes.

Singer Korde Bello and online media personality Daddy Freeze shared her opinion on Yul’s tweet. Freeze Dad said:

“Well said, that’s the story of my life. @tastebudzng has been the best career choice to date. “

There is a good woman behind every successful man. Yul is right on all levels. If men activated this advice, we would have young billionaires before the end of the year.