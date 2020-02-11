Korean President Moon Jae In, BTS, EXO and many more Send congratulations after “Parasite” dominated the Oscars: News: KpopStarz

After the prizes won by the staff, directors and casts of the most successful Korean film “Parasite” of 2019 at home and abroad, in particular from the Oscars of 2020, various celebrities send their warm messages to this historic event as well as the Korean president!

On February 9, “Parasite” dominated the prestigious Academy Awarding Ceremony after packing some of the highest prizes, including the “Best Picture”, setting a record as the first Korean and foreign film to receive the prize and winning over Western films, after many years during the 92 years. The film also received the prize for “Best International Feature Film” and “Best Original Play”.

In addition, the Korean director, Bong Joon Ho, brings home the bacon and the ‘best director’ of the evening, marking his name in the international film industry.

After making this history at Oscars, Korean celebrities and idols celebrate with them through their messages and messages uploaded through their social media accounts.

On February 10, BTS sent their messages through the group’s official Twitter account and said, “To Director Bong Joon Ho, I sincerely congratulate you.”

Also a message from BTS V was posted to his friend and added: “I saw you cry, Woo Shik.”

In addition, EXO Suho quietly hypnotized and placed a photo of director Bong Joon Ho with the Oscars trophy on his IG story, with a caption “parasite !!!!!!!!”, the same with girls’ Generation’s Tiffany who also posted a photo of the director and wrote: “Congratulations.”

In addition, Korean idols such as Girls’ Day Hyeri and Minah, Eric Nam, Day6 Jae, VIXX Ravi, Lee Hi, Girl’s Generation Sooyoung, Jeon Somi, Han Sun Hwa, have also congratulated and celebrated the “Parasite” staff on their Twitter. and Instagram accounts.

MAMAMOO’s Solar has even posted in its YouTube community about how proud she is and about the goosebumps she felt when “Parasite” received the prizes. She also encourages everyone to support the Korean film and says:

“I hope more people around the world can appreciate Korean films and anticipate the films that will be released.”

Korean celebrities such as Gong Hyo Jin, Go Kyung Pyo also sent their messages, while Park Seo Jun teased Choi Woo Sik, who was friends with BTS V saying, “Seriously, I saw you tear up.” It was noted that Park Seo Jun had also made a cameo in the same film, and his appearance was short but significant.

In addition, the President of Korea has greeted Moon Jae In via an official long post, congratulating the team and ensuring that national officials will support Korean films more.

“Parasite” has awakened the eyes of international film viewers to also support Korean films and other Asian films, which can also be similar to Western films.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.