Korean idols Siblings with breathtaking graphics: News: KpopStarz

In addition to unique vocal areas, rappers with sick beats and influential dancers, KPOP is also known for having wonderful and gorgeous idol members. This can be a factor that pulls people into the fandom with just one look. It is known that many fans of Korean idols and celebrities admit that their attention and interest have been awakened by the ethereal and otherworldly manifestations that these artists have shown to the public.

But have you ever thought that these high-profile visuals might be in your genes? Here is our list of siblings with breathtaking pictures that will take your breath away!

Blackpink Jisoo’s sister

Kim Jisoo may be the oldest member of Blackpink, but she is the youngest of three siblings in her family, and she is also the only one who has become a celebrity. However, the looks of her older sister and brother have already been shown to the public, and fans have taken special care of her pictures on several occasions. Jisoo’s older brother, Kim Junghun, is six years older and recently married his girlfriend in May 2019.

Although many Blackpink fans noticed him and pointed out his pretty features and even called him a “hottie” long before they discovered that he was already in a relationship. She is also close to her older sister Kim Jiyoon, who performed with her several times after concerts and even appeared in a variety program produced by KBS2’s Trio’s Childcare Challenge in early 2019. During the program, she did not mention that she was related to Jisoo. In the comments following the nationwide broadcast of the episode, Korean Internet users raved about her family’s superior visual genes.

SHINEE’s Minho brother

Shinees Flaming Charisma Minho has an older brother named Choi Minseok, who has nothing to do with his celebrity brother. Still, he caught the attention of many Shawols, SHINEE’s fandom name, for his attractive looks and figure. A photo of him was circulating in an online community forum that received many positive comments from Internet users. The picture was entitled “Minho’s older brother, who is attending Seoul University”.

The beloved idol himself previously boasted in a quiz program produced by KBS2 entitled 1 Vs. 100 in June 2015. During the show, he proudly explained how popular they were both in high school and received loads of gifts and attention from classmates during the events. He proudly mentioned that his brother was better than him in all areas, including sports and science. That is why Minseok was probably accepted into the top-class and respected university. A comment says: “To me, he looks like the budding adult love child of Kangin and Sungmin of Super Junior.”

ASTRO’s Eunwoo’s brother

Eunwoo is officially the visual and face of ASTRO in the group, so it’s no shock that its younger brother is on this list too. Eunwoo’s real name is Lee Dongmin and his brother’s name is Donghwi, photos of the younger one were shared by fans, and everyone agreed that he exuded the same visual energy as his older brother. In 2016 the idol shared in a radio interview with MBC Standard FM that his brother was studying in China abroad. However, news of Donghwi’s drafting into the Korean military has recently been spread on social media. Some fans said they saw Eunwoo say goodbye before his brother started his military service. Coincidentally, it was the same day that EXO’s D.O. was also planned to leave.

These are just a few of the siblings of Korean idols with whom you will say, “If you cannot marry your idol, marry their siblings instead.”

