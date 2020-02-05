Korean idols and their tattoos’ Meaning: News: KpopStarz

In South Korea, tattoos are still so dirty and taboo. It is seen as a form of rebellion, so if celebrities and idols have photos with ink on their skin, this is often the cause of controversy and negative feedback from the general public in South Korea and, in some cases, their fans.

However, the latter group appreciates the tattoos of their favorite idol more when they discover the underlying meaning behind them. Here are 9 Korean idols who have tattoos and have the deep meaning behind it permanently engraved on their skin.

1. EXO’S CHANYEOL

Chanyeol has a tattoo on his right wrist with the text “L-1485” and enclosed in a box with thin lines. He dedicated this to his fans who are called “EXO-L”, while the numbers indicate a specific date, namely August 5, 2014, the day their fandom was born. This series of numbers and letters is also included in EXO’s Ko Ko Bop MV!

2. BI.

BI. is one of the many idols who have multiple tattoos on their skin, but the ones that are most meaningful to him are the quote on his right hip that says, “As a father, as a son, as a master, as a man” and his “Nihilism “” one on his chest. His fans have speculated that the first is his father’s family, allegedly part of a blackout scandal. At the same time, the latter is a philosophy he believes relates to his debut battle.

3. ZICO

Zico has three strikingly meaningful tattoos on his body. The portrait of his mother’s face on his chest to show his love for her, a yellow ribbon tattoo on his arm that depicts the 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy that caused the deaths of more than 300 individuals, and finally win the date of their first music show.

4. YERI OF THE RED VELVET

Although Yeri’s tattoo is small and somewhat hidden on her inner finger, her fans have discussed the profound meaning of her “AURORA” tattoo. It is engraved on her middle finger and can be a reference to the song of SHINEE Jonghyun. Many people thought they were two close friends before the last one died.

5. HYOLYN

Unknown to most, Hyolyn was diagnosed with several serious serious conditions during her birth, including childhood cancer. However, she survived all of that and became one of the most powerful vocal artists of her generation. She had a large cross on her belly to cover her scars and to symbolize her Christianity.

6. JUNG COOK FROM BTS

Jungkook has kept his sleeve and hand tattoo hidden since he has them, so it’s not yet fully revealed to the public. However, the most prominent and most important in his hand are the official logo and the name of their fandom.

7. Hyuna

Hyuna dedicated a quote on the back of her left shoulder for her mother, which she most misses because of her busy life as an idol celebrity. It is decorated with stars and reads: “My mother is the heart that keeps me alive.”

8. AMBER LIU

Amber’s tattoo is an eye-catcher with all its artistic and intricate details that undoubtedly represents a more in-depth statement that only she could share. On her right forearm she has musical staff with striking tones that blend into a storm or a tsunami. The tattoo was speculated to symbolize her journey as a musician.

9. NU’EST BAEKHO

The idol has two breast tattoos; the first is a French sentence which, when you translate into English, means “never give up”, while the second over its other chest muscles is a beautiful star design with the words “what you give is what you get”. These two sentences speak for themselves, but also serve as a reminder for Baekho himself.

