Korean community responds to “Parasites” historic Oscar win

KOREATOWN, California – It’s a film about the irony of social class in South Korea.

parasite Maybe in Korean, but after his historic Oscars victory with four Academy Awards, the film is now on the global stage.

The victory is particularly important for the local Korean community here in Los Angeles.

“I am very proud that this film was so successful in the United States and won all these different awards that it really meant a lot to the Korean community, especially when the CGV opened in Koreatown,” said Annabel Seo.

Seo works for CGV Cinemas in Koreatown, the first US subsidiary of a South Korean theater chain. she says parasites Acknowledgment of the award ceremony has increased ticket sales for the film, but she believes that the main reason for success is related issues.

“The whole background was Korea, the language and the different sense of humor were all in Korean, but regardless of the concept of capitalism, we could all agree, and I think that resulted in everyone coming together,” said Seo.

CGV cinemas show films in English and Korean. Annabell believes that Asia’s growing success in pop culture has helped to break down negative stereotypes and has given a global audience a deeper understanding of the vast Korean community.

“The cliché that Koreans used to have was broken in my opinion thanks to K-Pop and K-Kino,” said Seo.

With parasite Annabel believes that winning the Korean community around the world will give courage to make her dreams come true.

“The moment the presenter reads aloud”Parasite,“I was with my family at the time, we were all shouting, we said ‘yay, we finally won!’ We were so happy it was a crazy moment, ”she explained.

Seo hopes to share this joy with L.A.’s diverse community of movie lovers.