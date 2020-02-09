Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: As we advance in the main and final league of our annual awards, we walk the path of memory with Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon and other actresses who made the movies memorable with their impressive performances.

Let’s take a look at the Best Actress nominees for the year 2019:

Koimoi Audience Survey 2019: from Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon to Kangana Ranaut – Vote now for your favorite actress!

Alia Bhatt as Safeena (Gully Boy)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Alia Bhatt acts through her instinct following her instinct (as director Zoya said), and Safeena is not close to her in real life. Even so, his conviction to portray Safeena never eclipses the way we have seen her outside the movies: that is a sign of an outstanding actor.

Bhumi Pednekar as Indumati (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar is here to stay for decades! Even if she screams or doesn’t look like your ordinary heroine, you’ll love her for every second on the screen.

Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi (Badla)

Taapsee Pannu (Badla)

After movies like Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and now this, Taapsee Pannu is an actress we should be serious about. We all know that she is natural, but she shows it with every movie, she has a long way to go in Bollywood. She offers a performance that is easy to judge but difficult to act.

Kangana Ranaut as Bobby (Judge Hai Kya)

Kangana Ranaut (Judge Hall Kya)

There are some roles for which actors must be. Something nobody can steal from them. Judge Hai Kya’s Bobby was written just and exclusively for Kangana Ranaut. It owns each painting in which it is located. Even when you stutter or spell a word wrong, we know that this is how Bobby will. Most of this is also due to how wonderfully his character has been written.

Vidya Balan as Tara (Mission Mangal)

Vidya Balan (Mangal Mission)

Vidya Balan, as always, is natural. Her lovely presence and the command to play with her expressions make it a pleasure to see her.

Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai (Panipat)

Kriti Sanon (Panipat)

Kriti Sanon is a sweet and sincere surprise package. It is not on the screen just to look good, act, fight and break the limits to be Parvati.

Rani Mukerji as SP Shivani Roy (Mardaani 2)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Rani Mukerji carries the fire on her from the prequel. He loves being Shivani Shivaji Roy and that is why he looks so credible on the screen. She deserved better dialogues, but balances this responsibility with her act. Another memorable performance!

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Deepti Batra (Good Newwz)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is fit offering an honest performance along with the baby in the movie. She has the nuances of Deepti and uses them perfectly in situations.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmi Bai (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut is bustling! She is so energetic that sometimes it is too much. But finally it is set in his character and that is when the movie begins to be entertaining. There is a problem of diction in some dialogues, but its animated appearance covers everything.

Rakul Preet as Ayesha (De De Pyaar De)

Rakul Preet (De De Pyaar De)

Despite having a tough competition from Tabu in the film, Rakul Preet managed to leave an impact with his sizzling but cheerful performance. She remained in her character without stepping on the line.

