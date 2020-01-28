Koimoi 2019 audience poll: At the end of the year with unforgettable leading performances, we saw actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Diljit Dosanjh support films with their immense benefits.

Let’s take a look at our nominees for the Best Acting Performances of 2019:

Koimoi 2019: From Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparshakti Khurana to Diljit Dosanjh – Vote for your favorite backing actress

Paresh Rawal (Uri: Surgical Strike)

Paresh Rawal (Uri: Surgical Strike)

Paresh Rawal was very gentle with his appearance in this film under the direction of Vicky Kaushal. We all know what this man can do, but it can sometimes be the other way around.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Paresh Rawal (Uri: Surgical Strike)

Despite Ranveer and Ali’s pioneering performances, for many of the film, the greatest space was MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi. His performance spoke volumes! Not for a moment he met as a debutant; it was like he was always here.

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz as Ranveer’s father finally gets a movie that equals his talent. From Kaalakaandi to Stree was wasted in 2018 (only Patakha was an exception). This is a tailor-made role for Raaz and he proves it.

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

This is one of those films that depends entirely on supporting his next cast. In this article, Manoj Pahwa is the most natural in Article 15.

Aditya Shrivastav

Aditya Shrivastav

Watch out for the excellent scene between Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivasta (CID Fame) in this Hrithik Roshan movie. Aditya aptly supports his story. It is not stereotypically tipped and fits well in the cast.

Rajesh Sharma (Batl House)

Rajesh Sharma (Batl House)

Rajesh Sharma is very good as an opposition lawyer. When presenting scenes in the courtroom brings its natural character.

Aparshakti Khurana Pati Patni Aur Woh

Aparshakti Khurana Pati Patni Aur Woh

Despite Kartik Aaryan’s strong presence, Aparshakti Khurran remained the greatest path with him. He got the heaviest monolayer ships and we already know his belief in the delivery of these cords. It is simply brilliant, because of its performance failed the house.

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Diljit Dosanjh gets his Honey character tremendously well from the first scene. All his lame but innocent jokes tear you apart, even though they’re stinking. Diljit becomes as natural as the character requires to convince you that Honey is in real life.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!