Let’s look at our nominees for Best Actress in 2019:

Yami Gautam (Uri: Surgical Strike)

Yami Gautam does a good job as another intelligence officer, but has limited scope. Although some reviews said she could do more on the planning side of the mission.

Ankita Lokhande (Manicar: Queen of Jhansi)

In a film led by an actress like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande impresses with wild, fiery and meticulous care.

Nora Fatehi

Nora added more than just some fiery dance moves to the scenario of Batl John Abraham’s house. She played the role of informant who helps in the investigation, using her natural charm.

Tabu De De Pyaar De

When you have Taboo on your cast list, it’s easy to pick the best out of quantity. He rules the other half of the film and takes away the cake from everyone.

Yami Gautam Bala

The second beauty nomination from the north. Yami Gautam merely shone with her beauty, but made you realize something very important at the end.

Amrita Singh Badla

Amrita Singh plays an important role and Rani performs a great role. It just steals every frame in which it makes it really easy to remove it in this category.

Kiara Advani (Good Newwz)

Kiara Advani is surely a surprising package and full marks for nailing the physical attributes of her character. She made a lot of effort to look and sound like Punjabi. From her walk to the interview, there couldn’t be a perfect Monica for the movie.

