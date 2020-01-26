Shortly after publishing the photo, the Indian patron Virat Kohli took the opportunity to pull Warner’s leg.



Updated:January 26, 2020, 2:11 PM IST

Archive image of Virat Kohli.

Australia’s starter, David Warner, took Instagram to share a photo of his bat collection, which he called “Inventory Time.”

He used a hashtag – #needafewmore for the image that shows about 20 bats.

Shortly after publishing the photo, the Indian patron Virat Kohli took the opportunity to pull Warner’s leg.

He responded to Warner’s post on Instagram and commented, “And you wanted one more bat from me.”

Warner responded quickly and wrote “@ virat.kohli because I said I only needed one.

In addition to Virat Kohli, many social media users also commented on the publication.

A user Raghav Balasankaran wrote: “Bowlers take note, the only way to prevent @ davidwarner31 from scoring is to hide all these bats.”

Another user Kanishk Dev Bisaria wrote: “I wish I could have one with your autograph on davidwarner31”.

A Shristi fan said: “Lord, can you give me one? Fan of India.”

One post said: “@ davidwarner31 if one day you plan to give away any of these beauties … please, consider me to be the first in line.”

