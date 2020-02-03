Kohli and Williamson chilling at the border during T20I Match is now a hilarious meme

The mutual respect that the GOATS Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have for each other was fully shown during the fifth and final T20I match between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Perhaps the best description of the two captains cut along the boundary lines during the game came from sports commentator Gautam Bhimani who wrote: “I never thought I would see a situation where two of the world’s most iconic batsmen (including that of opposite camps) ) would be sitting outside the border laughing, chatting and watching an international competition like two big eyes boys! I love it. ”

While Williamson was excluded due to a shoulder injury, Kohli decided to hand over the baton to assassin Rohit Sharma in the final match.

In addition to India capturing the 5-0 series, the very first team to do this in T20I format, the photo of Kohli and Williamson with a candid conversation without action quickly became the talk of the city when fans rushed to celebrate unity and “spirit of cricket”.

#SpiritOfCricket #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/97kkQP8y02

– BCCI (@BCCI) 2 February 2020

Kohli & Kane are sitting together during the competition! Moment of the series, guysss.❤️ pic.twitter.com/jVOtFOqmXT

– Anu (@virat_always) 2 February 2020

– Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 2 February 2020

Kohli praised Williamson in an interview after the game and claimed that the Kiwi team was in good hands and leadership of the 29-year-old cricket player.

“Kane is just a great guy. Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It’s amazing that even though we come from different parts of the world, we think the same and speak the same language. Despite what the scoreline suggests,” Kohli said .

“I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right man to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him good luck and power to get this way in They are a side that everyone likes to look at and play against, “he added.

But you’re here for memes, right? Although cricket fans couldn’t get enough of the two captains, they captured the moment with hilarious memes and comments. Rishabh Pant, who accompanied the duo, was not spared either.

“Yeh to mere bina bhi jeet gaye” pic.twitter.com/5PVNd2hInw

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 2 February 2020

Pant gives batting tips to 2 batsmen who could not make it play xi pic.twitter.com/zOO8bSqVX0

– Kuptaan (@Kuptaan) 2 February 2020

Both are trying to convince kane williamson to take part in twitter … #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/P2hkBmw2Ej

– Marwadi (@ gaitonde07) 2 February 2020

Close enough # INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/GtoFeszwgl

– Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) 2 February 2020

Most expensive water boys in the world .. # NZvIND #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/UfNWXLbk2t

– OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) 2 February 2020

#NZvINDWilliamson and Kohli fans are fighting each other. Meanwhile, Kane and Virat: pic.twitter.com/s9xifdRmK5

– Yash (@YashdeVilliers) 2 February 2020

#NZvInd pic.twitter.com/XBQYGpmTnd

– DR. GILL 2.0 (@ ikpsgill1) 2 February 2020

After poor performance by NZ (whitewash), Kane Williamson changed his team. Congratulations team India ends the t20 series 5-0.❤ # NZvIND pic.twitter.com/y4YQuuz34A

– prosenjit Makal (@MakalProsenjit) 2 February 2020

Kohli asks Kane how to keep smiling in every situation pic.twitter.com/r3iYkR9vDv

– Mahi (@ i_stanKohli18) 2 February 2020

Kohli: Hey Kane, how does it feel to be an IPL winner? Kane: Are you telling me how does it feel to be a World Cup winner? Pant: First you both tell me, how does it feel to play cricket? pic.twitter.com/V1burDyKVA

– Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) 2 February 2020

