Kogi meeting confirms new Bello commissioners

The Kogi State House of Assembly reviewed, approved and confirmed Tuesday the appointment of 16 of the 17 commissioners appointed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

House Speaker Matthew Kolawole chaired the plenary.

NAN reports that the candidates who took turns to answer questions from legislators were sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Amoka, before their selection.

The 17 commissioners appointed, including five former commissioners and a woman, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba, from the Lokoja local government region.

However, one of the candidates, Mr. Salami Momodu Ozigi, saw his screening abandoned and postponed the complications of the name transmitted to the Assembly which read, Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat.

The President, Kolawole, stressed that the name appearing on the list transmitted being different from the names appearing in the candidate’s curriculum vitae, clarifications were necessary.

Kolawole urged the 16 confirmed commissioners to live above the board while working to justify their appointments.

They are Gabriel Olofu, Victor Omofaiye, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim (SAN), Idris Asiru, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, David Apeh, Baron Okwoli, Daniel O. Ejigbo and Idris Musa.

The others are Wemi Jones Ojo, Kingsley Fanwo, Isah Idachaba, Abdulmuminu Danga, Dr Saka Haruna, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba and Abubakar Mohammed Bashir.