Kogi Herders / Farmers conflict: Legislators are asking young people to live together peacefully

Hon.David Idris Zakarias, who represents the Idah / Ibaji / Igalamela / Odolu / Ofu constituency in the House of Representatives, said he would promote a peace and reconciliation dialogue between the Oforachi community in Igalamela / Odolu and the Fulani settlers to promote peaceful coexistence as before to ensure fall back in years.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY POST in Abuja, the legislature was saddened by the resurgence of shepherds and clashes between farmers, stressing that life would have given everyone the opportunity to live peacefully if there was understanding between all.

He condemned the murder of a farmer, the late Godwin Egbunu, in Oforachi, in the presence of two police officers who accompanied him to the farm after complaining that his shepherds’ crops had been destroyed.

Legislators recalled that some Fulani have lived under the Igala in the east senatorial district of Kogi for centuries, who now understand the culture and even speak the language and wonder what went wrong, that there was a crisis everywhere.

“I am aware of the tensions caused by the murder of a 65-year-old Godwin Egbunu by some Fulani shepherds that triggered reprisals among the youth. It is worrying because it is about retribution.

“I have visited the community that is directly my constituency to calm frayed nerves, but I will promote dialogue so that we can live together peacefully in the long term.

“The security forces intervened after we filed a complaint, and it is important to know that Fulani shepherds have lived in Igala country for centuries and we all have to live together.

Recall that youth from Oforachi parish reportedly killed four shepherds in retaliation last week for killing a Godwin Egbunu. This situation left the population of the Oforachi community in fear of another shepherd invasion.