Kogi: Group complains when Yahaya Bello nominates itself as a member of SIEC

The grassroots initiative, INGRA, has criticized Kogi’s governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s candidate as a member of the State Independent Election Commission (SIEC).

The governor had issued eight names to the State House of Assembly through his chief press secretary on Wednesday night for review and release today in the holy chamber.

The SIEC candidates presented to the house by the governor include: Lawal Shiru, chairman of the federal constituency Lokoja / Koto

Ozovehe John Enesi, Secretary of the Adavi / Okehi Federal Constituency, Adaji Ainoko, Member of the Dekina / Bassa Federal Constituency.

Others are Musa Adama (Babakeke), member of the Idah Federal Constituency, Hon. Funsho Olorunfemi, member of the Federal Constituency Kabba / Bunu, Chogudo Yakubu Musa, member of the Federal Constituency Okene / Ogori Magongo, vHon. Labaran Yahaya Oyigebe, member of the Ankpa federal constituency and Abdulkarim Jamiu, member of the Ajaokuta federal constituency.

The Governor’s recommendation is based on Section 197, Subsection 1 (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

DAILY POST reports that SIEC is responsible for conducting free, fair and credible surveys of the local government and council in the state.

In response to the composition of SIEC, INGRA executive director Hamza Aliyu complained in a statement on Thursday that the state government of Kogi would like to appoint card-carrying members of a political party that will have an interest in the outcome of the election. as members of the commission and especially as chairman of the commission.

Aliyu noted that this will certainly give the political party an undue advantage and certainly will not provide the necessary fairness and level playing field that is necessary for a credible election.

The activist also carpeted the governor because he excluded women from SIEC candidates.

The statement says in part: “The announcement by the government of the Kogi state on February 12, 2020 by the spokesman for the executive governor Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello about the composition and forwarding of the members of the independent Kogi election commission (SIEC). is a welcome development and will initiate activities towards the long overdue elections to our local government councils, which have been ruled by unelected officials since 2016.

“It is strange that the government of the state of Kogi wants to appoint card-carrying members of a political party who have an interest in the outcome of the elections, as members of the commission and above all as chairman of the commission. This will undoubtedly give the political party an undue advantage and will certainly not provide the fairness and level playing field that is necessary for a credible election.

“As far as we ask for elections to local government councils, every political party must have a sense of fairness in the elections

“We are also dismayed that membership of the Commission is free from civil society members who have shown their ability and ingenuity to conduct the electoral process at both state and national levels over time. The state government has to deal with this issue.

“There is also a blatant absence of women in the commission. This again speaks for the state government’s deliberate policy of excluding women from the country’s government structure. We recommend the admission of at least 1 woman in accordance with the NEW POLICY ON POLITICAL INCLUSION. “