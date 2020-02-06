Kofi Adjorlolo spoke his truth

Actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has defended actor Kofi Adjorlolo for calling film producers who didn’t pay him for his services.

In a wild interview, Kofi Adjorlolo claimed that about seven producers he had worked with had not paid him.

The interview with producer and director Ola Michaels, who shoots back at the experienced actor, has gone viral.

However, Yvonne came to Adjorlolo’s defense.

Kofi Adjorlolo has told his truth! What is unfortunately the truth of our INDUSTRY … you can’t lie! You can also say don’t undermine his! I love you, Kofi

– 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) February 6, 2020

She added;

You shouldn’t get me up and running! If I hear someone attack Kofi again, I don’t want to open this 2010 book! I don’t want to start! I’ll mention all the names, the demons in this era tried me! But God had better plans for his daughter

– 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) February 6, 2020

