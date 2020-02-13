Kofi Adjorlolo finally publishes names of producers who owe him something

The Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has sent some names of producers that he owes to FIPAG after working.

For a few weeks now, Kofi Adjorlolo has been scolding some producers and directors who don’t pay after filming. These allegations caused a lot of excitement among other actors and actresses.

Kofi Adjorlolo said;

“I owe me about seven producers in this country … why? And then I’m sitting at home, I’m hungry and when I’m sick, nobody pays attention to it, ”he snorted. “Look, we have older people lying on their beds and these producers owe them something. Actors in Ghana know what I’m talking about, these producers don’t pay! “

He explained and said:

“Some of the producers in Ghana here should respect themselves … old man like me, they call me to work and they can’t pay me …” complained an apparently frustrated Adjorlolo.

His verbal abuse has caught the attention of the Ghana Film Producers Association (FIPAG), who gave him a 14-day grace period to apologize and use the right channel to pay his money to him.

The association chief has announced that Kofi Adjorlolo has finally brought up the names of the producers, but these two people are not part of the association.

James Aboagye, president of the club, said in an interview about Hitz FM’s daybreak Hitz:

“He has given me two names so far and these producers are not even FIPAG members. We would make a statement. We have to let people know. “

He said that plans to pay producers were underway.

