Koeurine, Ayurveda and Sesame oil: how Indian health authorities asked us to fight the Corona virus

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak has reached 361 in China, with three confirmed cases in Kerala.

The government of Kerala declared the new coronavirus epidemic on Monday as a “state disaster” after a third student tested positive for the infection in the state, assuring that all necessary steps to ensure that the outbreak is effectively controlled.

The disease was first identified in Wuhan in China in December. Known for its infectious nature, it is spreading rapidly, with several other countries reporting their first confirmed cases. When the disease crossed the borders and went to India, various health authorities and people in positions of power gave us advice on how to fight the diseases.

It started with the Ministry of AYUSH, which covers Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy.

The ministry’s report, which gave rise to criticism of social media for spreading “wrong information”, comes with a disclaimer stating that it does not claim to be treatment guidelines for coronavirus infection.

The Ayurveda advice includes drinking “Shadang Paniya (Musta, Parpat, Usheer, Chandan, Udeechya & Nagar) processed water (10 g of powder boiled in 1 liter of water, until it is reduced to half”) and taking ” Agastya Harityaki 5 g, twice a day with warm water “,” Samshamani Vati 500 mg twice a day “,” Trikatu (Pippali, Marich & Shunthi) powder 5 g and Tulasi 3-5 leaves (boiled in 1 liter of water, until it reduces up to ½ liter …) “And” Pratimarsa Nasya: put two drops of Anu taila / Sesame oil every morning in each nostril. ”

The Ministry of AYUSH was not the only one who found an Ayurveda solution. A doctor from Ayuverda and Siddha from Tamil Nadu claimed to have found a “cure” for the virus.

The doctor, Dr. Thanikasalam Veni, currently working at Rathna Siddha Hospital in Chennai, has 25 years of experience in the field of Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines.

In an interview with ANI, he says he has formulated a drug made from a herbal extract that can cure “any type of viral fever.”

One of the symptoms of coronavirus is high fever. The doctor also claimed that the drug could treat infections caused by the corona virus within 24 to 40 hours.

“When we treated the dengue virus with our drug, many patients with reduced platelet counts, acute liver failure, immunity deficiency and low white blood cells (WBC) were cured within 24-40 hours,” Veni said. “I am also convinced that our medicine will be very effective with coronavirus,” he added.

As a result, the Hindu Mahasabha has also issued a bizzare treatment for the disease: cow urine and cow dung.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Hindu Mahasabha, said that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat new coronavirus diseases. He also said that a special yagna will be conducted to “kill the new corona virus and end its effects on the world.”

“Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person applying Om Namah Shivay and applying cow dung to the body will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus,” Chakrapani said.

Although no deaths have been reported in India, there have been three confirmed cases so far – all in Kerala.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.