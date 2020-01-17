Atlanta rapper Kodie Shane is gearing up for a big 2020, with a handful of projects in the works that are expected to be released during the year. She rightly begins the year on a high note, dropping her new collaboration with Trippie Redd “No Rap Kap”, premiering today on The FADER. A more difficult result of his previous collaborations with Trippie, “Negative Energy” and “Love and Drugz II”, “No Rap Kap”, Kodie and Trippie bow to the girls and brag happily about the demand for their worms. Accompanied by a blackish, neon-lit video directed by Azzie Scott, in which the pair is chased and interrogated by awkward cops, it’s an amazing visual display of the thick dynamics like the pair’s thieves.

“Over the years, Trippie and I have always had a crazy creative space. It just keeps growing and is super organic, with no real destination in mind, “says Shane The FADER by email. “I can really say that we trust each other in the studio and it’s so rare. In my opinion, this is an excellent representation of our two colliding styles. We created a lot of shit, but this joint takes us to another area. “Watch the” No Rap Kap “video above, and find the tour dates for Kodie Shane and Trippie Redd below.