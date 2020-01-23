Kodak Black’s legal problems lie, and things are uncertain about him. But it looks like something can finally be set in stone.

According to TMZ, Kodak will be transferred to a Kentucky jail, and is expected to be released in August 2022. Until then, he will release this sentence in a federal penitentiary in Kentucky.

As we previously reported, the Kodak Black is experiencing some harsh conditions while behind the bard. Her mother went to great lengths to get a new lawyer to represent her.

Check out this post on Instagram

Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very judgmental to me and I have a strong feeling that this has to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date. There is a great conspiracy going on in this building to Me. Santiago Torres is misusing the Miami FDC and abusing his authority. He was writing false reports of the incident to me, to get the phone privileges I get once a week while alone. Also, doing anything to get my time off so that I get home literally when I deserve it. One morning, he pulled me into my cell to tell me he was going to “Get my pretty little girlfriend off my visit list ‘. For no other reason but to add insult to my anxiety. my significant other while locked away in this hell hole.Also, I was denied a visit to my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only did my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they also messed up in my outgoing mail.My family didn’t receive any of my holiday letters.What was the limit of the harsh and inconsistent, but if not all, good enough December 31st New Year’s Eve, I was given an empty tray for breakfast, and I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me. camera enters a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing on my tray when I am. it opened. They strategically kill me slowly here. Over and over again, I was embarrassed. I was very disappointed in the way they treated not only me, but all the other prisoners on this device. In their own service the agenda is always with their fellow officers whether right or wrong.

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on January 16, 2020 at 11:29 am PST

Keep sending your thoughts and prayers to Kodak Black and his loved ones, Roomies!

Likes0 Likes0