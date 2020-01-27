Kobe's last message to Lebron James says he had to die

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant suffered a tragic death on Sunday while flying with his daughter at the Mamba Sports Academy.

Helicopter caught fire in the air and started to roll until it crashed to the ground, killing all passengers on board, including Kobe, daughter Gianna and another parent with a child also on board.

Kobe’s death seems to be mysterious because on Sunday January 26, 2020, he tweeted to Lebron James congratulating him on the feat he had achieved in his last game which he surpassed Kobe to become the player with the most points in the match. We didn’t know he was saying goodbye to the game.

Kobe’s tweet hinted at his imminent exit from this world that the world didn’t understand until his death yesterday.

Read the tweet below:

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s death created a void in the hearts of many. Celebrities, friends, fans and families mourn the legend.

RIP MAMBA !!!