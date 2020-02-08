Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares sweet clip of the milestone of daughter Capri

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa revealed that their daughter Capri is learning to walk (Photo: REX / Vanessa Bryant)

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet video of her seven-month-old daughter Capri as she mourns the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

She uploaded a clip of the little Capri who was learning on her own for the first time and it’s the most cute.

“My Koko Bean”, the mother of four. “She looks like my Gigi with her father’s eyes. aunt Ri-Ri. #7 months.’

Vanessa cheered her daughter when Capri smiled at her mother.

“Woo! Well done, Koko … I tried again, mama, “motivated Bryant.

Kobe and Vanessa welcomed Capri in June 2019 and became the fourth child of the couple.

They also share Natalia, 21, Bianka, 3 and the deceased “Gigi” who died at the age of thirteen with her father in a helicopter on January 25.

The day before, Vanessa confirmed a memorial for basketball legend Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In a post that was shared on Instagram, the 37-year-old shared the tribute details with her followers and placed an invitation for “a celebration of life.”

She confirmed that the heartbreaking event will take place on Monday, February 24, almost a month after their death.

The Staples Center is the home of the Kobe team, the LA Lakers.

Kobe Bryant died tragically last month during a helicopter crash (Photo: Getty)

“# 2, # 24 # 20 years as a Laker,” the mother of the four subtitled the post, alongside yellow and purple heart emojis.

The date is especially important because Kobe’s LA Lakers shirt number was 24 and he spent two decades in the team.

And fans rushed to give Vanessa their support for the monument.

“This must be so hard,” someone wrote. “I send you light and love.”

More: Kobe Bryant



“I’m really sorry your family has to endure this … you pray my family all the way in Louisiana and sleep in Houston boys (sic),” in another message.

While a follower added: the date honors them in so many ways. Praying for your family. “





