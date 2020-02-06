Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa shares a heartbreaking memorial for Gianna

Vanessa Bryant brought heartbreaking tribute to her daughter Gianna, 13, who was murdered last month with her father Kobe Bryant when the helicopter in which they traveled crashed in California.

In a post on Instagram, Vanessa – who previously shared a message to “best friend” Kobe on Wednesday – broke hearts because she said she missed her daughter, alongside an image of what appeared to be a commemoration for the upcoming basketball player.

An image of the smiling teenager was seen with balloons, a number 2 – being her shirt number – in flowers and a display with the text “Gianna” on a table on an empty basketball court.

“My Gianna. God I miss you, “Vanessa’s tribute began. “I was so lucky to see your beautiful face and great smile for 13 years. I wish it had been my last breath. “

She continued: “Mama loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️ ’

Since she changed her previously private Instagram to share a tribute to her husband and daughter, while thanking fans for their support, Vanessa previously shared another message to Kobe.

In addition to an image of the LA Lakers legend smiling at the camera, she wrote a series of hashtags and said she missed Kobe. She wrote: “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. “

Vanessa – who had been married to Kobe for almost 20 years – added the #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband tags and wrote: “Perhaps you say” Bonjourno principessa / reina “.”

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people aboard a helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas on January 26. The helicopter also carried Gianna’s teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, the parents of Alyssa, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester and their basketball coach Christina Mauser, as well as pilot Ara Zobayan.

Zobayan told air traffic controllers that he was climbing to avoid a low cloud shortly before the crash, according to the National Transport Safety Bureau (NTSB).

Vanessa and Kobe had been married for almost 20 years (Photo: Getty Images)

Hulde poured in from all over the world, with Beyonce, David Beckham, Rihanna and Cristiano Ronaldo among those who shared their support for the victims.

Vanessa broke her silence on Instagram days after the crash and posted a family photo of herself, her husband and their four children – Gigi, Natalie, Bianka and Capri.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We absolutely need them, “she began. “We have been completely destroyed by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the great father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and wonderful sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Kobe depicted with his wife Vanessa and children (Photo: Vanessa Bryant / Instagram)

“We are also destroyed for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we intimately share their grief. There are currently not enough words to describe our pain.

“I feel comfortable knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were loved so much. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. “

With a view to the future, she went on: “I am not sure what our lives are today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day in an effort to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby girl Gigi shine on us to light the way.

“I wish I could hug, kiss and bless them. Keep them here with us forever. “

She closed the message by adding: “Thank you for sharing your joy, your sorrow and your support with us. We ask you to give us the respect and privacy that we need to navigate through this new reality. “





