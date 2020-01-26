Kobe Bryant's death: live updates as the death toll from a helicopter crash increases and the world reacts to the loss of the NBA star and daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning at age 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the plane.

The former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star and her daughter were among the nine passengers who died in the accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames while working to preserve the evidence.

Bryant spent all of his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships, before retiring in 2016. He also won two Olympic gold medals with the US national team. UU. In 2008 and 2012. Follow the live updates below:

2020-01-26T23: 16: 24.110Z

This is extraordinary: just a few hours before, Lebron James He had surpassed the Kobe Bryant NBA points account to become the third highest of all time, and paid this tribute to one of his heroes:

2020-01-26T23: 12: 25.490Z

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton tweeted: “It saddens me to know that we lost one of our greats. Kobebryant was one of the best athletes and was a great inspiration to many, including me. I am deeply saddened by his family and the people around the world who looked at him depends on him May he and his daughter rest in peace. “

2020-01-26T23: 05: 20.146Z

This was Donald Trump’s reaction to the news:

2020-01-26T22: 56: 10.383Z

Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby has also been talking about the events after they were informed of the accident.

“Our firefighters at the scene indicate that there was a debris field and steep terrain with a quarter-acre fire that was happening at the time,” he said. “Our firefighters walked to the site with medical equipment and hoses to extinguish the fire. It included debris from the helicopter and the fire also included magnesium, which is very difficult to extinguish for firefighters because magnesium reacts with oxygen and water.

“In addition to our firefighters walking towards the incident, we had a helicopter flying towards the incident with fire paramedics on board. Those paramedics were taken to the incident early in the incident.

“They did a search for survivors in the area. Unfortunately, it was determined that all survivors perished. Firefighters and hand crews worked to extinguish the fire while carefully preserving the incident for investigation. Currently, the investigation is still ongoing. “

2020-01-26T22: 52: 38.956Z

A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is holding a press conference, confirming that it was believed that nine people were on board the helicopter when it crashed. He has not confirmed the identities of any of those who have died.

“As the boss indicated there were no survivors,” he said. “We have a manifesto to indicate that there were nine people on board the plane. The pilot plus eight people. There is great speculation about who the identities are, however, it is completely inappropriate at this time to identify someone by name until the coroner You have made the identification through your process and sent notifications to family members.

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one has passed away and that TMZ has informed you. That is totally inappropriate. Then we will not go there. We will wait until the coroner does his job and help the families of those who believe they have been impacted and that it is a difficult process. “

2020-01-26T22: 46: 45.016Z

Los Angeles County fire chief Dary Osby has confirmed that nine people are believed to be aboard the helicopter, which crashed tragically in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

2020-01-26T22: 18: 09.310Z

World number 1 golfer Brooks Koepka He has also paid tribute to his “growing hero” and “inspiration to this day.”

2020-01-26T22: 12: 49.463Z

Another Los Angeles Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal, pays tribute.

2020-01-26T22: 01: 05.410Z

Kobe Bryant was a “legend,” says Barack Obama.

2020-01-26T21: 51: 44.473Z

The legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, the top scorer in the history of the NBA, has published a message of tribute on social networks.

2020-01-26T21: 48: 31.473Z

ESPN reports that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who is also a talented basketball player, was heading to a training session with a friend and another father in the crashed helicopter.

2020-01-26T21: 37: 59.116Z

Bryant not only won five NBA finals, winning MVP twice, but also won two gold medals at the Olympic Games during his sensational career.

2020-01-26T21: 24: 21.056Z

More tributes for Kobe Bryant

“Kobe was not only an icon in the sports field, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways. His star continued to rise every day and knew no limits due to his many intellectuals. And creative talents and desire to give back to others: his passion for the game, for his family and for others was evident in everything he achieved. ” – NBA Hall of Fame Larry Bird

“Jeannine and I are absolutely shocked to hear the loss of one of my favorite people and one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts and prayers to Vanessa and her girls. (In) kobebryant you were my biggest fan , but I was yours. (hash) RIPMAMBA “- NBA Hall of Fame Bill Russell via Twitter

“Simply devastated to hear about (hash) KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a really kind and wonderful man. Send love, prayers and compassion to his family. To his whole family (in) the NBA as well.” – Actress Reese Witherspoon via Twitter

“While I tweet in tears, it hurts a lot. I can’t stop crying. Kobe was fundamental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and there will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace.” – Reverend Jesse Jackson via Twitter

2020-01-26T21: 14: 14.456Z

TMZ and ESPN report that the helicopter was traveling to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna, who was 13, was going to participate in a basketball practice session. Latest:

2020-01-26T21: 12: 24.003Z

ESPN now reports that Kobe Bryant was heading to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, when the helicopter crashed.

2020-01-26T20: 50: 43.153Z

Gary Lineker describes Bryant as “one of the best athletes of our lives.”

2020-01-26T20: 48: 47.343Z

More taxes arrive

Actor Idris Elba has paid tribute to Bryant, writing: “Kobe is a G. He will always be remembered. A sad day.”

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt said: “It can’t be true. It just can’t be. Truly, really horrible. Rest in peace Kobe.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson wrote: “Everyone in our show is very sad and shocked by the death of Kobe Bryant. He was an amazing father, husband, author, athlete and one of the friendliest guests we had in our show. Please keep your family in your thoughts and remember to appreciate your loved ones every day. “

2020-01-26T20: 44: 28.010Z

Bryant, who also won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, spent his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers and was named on the league’s All-Star team 18 times.

After retiring in 2016, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hailed him as “one of the best players in history.”

The Lakers also withdrew Bryant’s two jersey numbers in December 2017, when the then president of the franchise, Magic Johnson, said: “We are here to celebrate the best that used purple and gold.”

2020-01-26T20: 32: 07.980Z

The tributes have begun to arrive as the sports world reacts to the tragic news.

Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban wrote: “Damn it. RIP Mamba. May your memory be your blessing. We can never forget how precious life is. Like those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them “.

The English international Raheem Sterling tweeted: “Rest legend.”

2020-01-26T20: 23: 09.760Z

The city of Calabasas has published a statement about the accident: “With great sadness we learned of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The plane fell into a remote field near Las Virgenes around 10 : 00 this morning No one on the ground was injured. The FAA and the NTSB are investigating. “

Pennsylvania

.