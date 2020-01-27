Kobe Bryant's death: Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z pay tribute to the NBA star

Some of the world’s most famous musicians pay tribute to the five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, after he died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26.

The 41-year-old man was among at least five people who died in the accident. According to reports, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, also died.

Musicians like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, A $ AP Rocky, Vince Staples, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Ice Cube.

More artists, such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Killer Mike and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, also paid their respects.

Obama, who referred to Bryant when he left the White House in 2016 with his famous microphone drop, wrote: “Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. ”

Bryant’s status as a cultural icon led him to be regularly checked in music by artists who considered themselves fans, particularly rappers, such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

He even released his own single, titled “K.O.B.E”, through Columbia Records in 1999.

.