Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna was ready to continue his legacy

Kobe Bryant was convinced that his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of all time was in good hands with 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who had her own ambitions.

Tragically, neither Kobe nor his daughter would live to see her fulfill those ambitions, because they both died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Kobe was 41 years old, a proud father of four beautiful daughters, and quick to take away fans who insisted that he should keep trying until he had a son who continued his tradition of basketball greatness.

Kobe talked about it during a performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2018, and he was sure what he was talking about. Much more than just a fawn father, the 18-time All-Star also served as a coach for the team of Gianna.

When Kimmel asked if Gianna had any ambitions to play in the WNBA, Kobe said, “She sure does.”

He went on to say that Gianna was the first person to say he didn’t need a son to carry the torch of his impact on the sport.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come to me, she will stand next to me and they will say,” You must have a boy. You and (Vanessa) must have a boy. continue tradition ”, Kobe said to Kimmel. “She looks like ‘Oy, I got this! You don’t need a boy for that, I have this. “

And Kobe said his answer is always, “That’s right. Yes, you do.” You could see him beam and smile proudly as he talked about his young daughter.

In a clip that reappeared after their shocking death, Kobe can be seen talking about a high-stakes moment during a tournament game while he was coaching Gianna and it felt as if she had the pressure of the world on her shoulders.

A proud dad, Kobe just shines with pride as he remembers how his daughter felt the pressure of everyone who saw Kobe Bryant’s daughter watch a game-winning free-throw moment and just cooled down, shook it off and got the job done.

Both Kobe and Gianna were confident that his legacy would continue in her calm and capable hands. The two were almost a staple in the Staples Center in recent years and played basketball games together. They are missed by friends, family, fans and her future fans.

