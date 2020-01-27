Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

It was the message you didn’t want to believe.

But when several media companies started to confirm the unthinkable,

Every basketball fan in the world began to pinch, hope, and pray

that they were dreaming. That is certainly not true.

Sad. It is.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, as first reported by TMZ. Just under 24 hours before the 41-year-old’s death, he congratulated Laker LeBron James on social media for third place in the NBA scoring charts of all time.

For many, Kobe was more than an NBA player who spent his money

entire 20 year career with the Lakers, five championships together with

two Olympic gold medals with the USA team. He was an inspiration that

Reason why many started playing basketball where they reached the game

NBA, EuroLeague or any level in our great sport.

San Antonio Spurs ‘DeMar DeRozan, Washington Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas, and even LeBron himself cited Bryant as their inspiration for playing and pursuing a career in basketball. There are still thousands who call Kobe heroes, but there is an endless list of legends, stars and emerging talents.

But why was he so admired, so popular? It was because of the dedication and the time he put into his craft. He was a master of the fadeaway jumper, he always wanted to make his teammates better and above all he was a leader.

From numerous game winners to legendary appearances

included the infamous 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006, and of course his swan song ten years later,

When he lost 60 points on Utah Jazz, Bryant added 33,643 points to 5,640 points in his career

Those who come into the playoffs.

Bryant went away

from the court, but not from basketball.

In 2016 he won an Oscar for the best short animation film of 2016 for

“Dear Basketball,” a five-minute film based on a love letter to the sport he

wrote in 2015.

There is no doubt

that Bryant leaves a legacy of basketball that is almost like that

impossible to be brought together. We all wore his jersey and put on a Nike Kobe

Sneaker and we tried to imitate a Kobe train when we picked one up

Basketball sometime in our lives.

One night from NBA

an action unlike any other you will ever see (January 26th)

a fitting tribute that teams intentionally let go of their first possessions

until the end of the 24-second shot clock.

The number was 24

Kobe number.

But for Kobe it was

more than a basketball player. He was also a family man with four children,

the youngest of them, Capri, was only seven months old. His teenage daughter

Gianna – herself a basketball player with a bright future – was also killed.

Words cannot describe how a parent should feel when your child is whole

The life that you can lead and explore goes without this opportunity.

Like basketball

The world mourns for one of the very big ones. We stay with his best performances

available online whenever we want to see it. We are all left with them

Memories that will no doubt last forever.

Rest in paradise,

Kobe and Gianna.