NBA legend Jerry West has revealed that Kobe Bryant was close to joining the LA Clippers in 2004.

Bryant, who died with his daughter Gianna, 13, in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, spent his entire professional career with the Lakers, helping them win five NBA titles.

The 41-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, was also the most valuable player in the NBA in 2008 and an 18-time All-Star.

But Bryant was considering a controversial move to Lakers city rivals due to a dispute with Shaquille O’Neal and his team’s coach, Phil Jackson, in 2004.

In an interview with the LA Times last year, former Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler said Bryant had said in a meeting with the then owner of the team, Donald Sterling: “Don’t worry, I’m a Clipper.”

And West, who has played and trained for the Lakers, says he convinced Bryant to refuse a change to the Clippers.

“I had a special relationship with him,” West told TNT.

‘No one knows the intimate conversations I had with him. Even people close to him don’t know the conversations I had with him.

Remember I remember that when I was going to leave the Lakers, I never mentioned this to anyone … I was going to sign for the Clippers, with whom I am now involved as a consultant.

“I said:” Kobe, under no circumstances can you do this. “

Mad was mad at all the Lakers, the owner, everyone else.

“I said:” Kobe, you can’t play with the Clippers, you can’t play for that owner, period. “

‘We had two conversations about it and supposedly got engaged to the Clippers after the last one we talked to last time.

‘But there were so many things we talked about. He was just looking for information.

‘His parents were not with him for a while and I honestly felt like his father for two years.

“I don’t know if I can overcome this, never.”

