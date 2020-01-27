Kobe Bryant has taken steps to ensure that her daughter will carry on her basketball legacy in the weeks leading up to their tragic death.

According to reports, the NBA the legend addressed the trademark paper Gianna BryantNickname “It’s good“For his own brand of sports less than a month ago.

As fans know, the 13-year-old, also known as Gigi, has a promising career on the court ahead of him, and his celebrity father is his biggest fan. On December 30, he filed paperwork to put “Mambacita” on sports shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

Related: Lamar Odom’s Powerful Tribute to Kobe Will Move You

Kobe regularly calls Gigi by the name Mambacita – a nod to his nickname, The Black Mamba – on social media when sharing clips of his basketball games. Funny, one of these videos shows the teenager facing another girl who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

As we reported, the father-daughter died Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed two of Gigi’s friends, their parents, and the pilot. They were on their way from Newport Beach, where the sports icon lives, to his basketball academy in Thousand Oaks when their aircraft collided with a hill in Calabasas.

The others who were lost in the crash were John Altobelli, His wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter, coach Christina Mauser, Payton Chester and his mother Sarah, and pilots Ara Zobayan.

Related: Shaquille’s Son O ‘Neal Shares Text Kobe Sends The Morning Of The Crash

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, but it was reported that flying conditions in LA were difficult at the time; so much dew, in fact, that the LAPD grounded its fleet of helicopters. However, Kobe’s pilot was given a special clearance to fly under foggy conditions.

In a 2018 interview included Alex Rodriguez at Barstool Sports’ Big cat for The Corp podcast, Kobe announced the reason he chose to travel by helicopter so he wouldn’t be stuck in traffic at all times and miss important moments. He said:

“The traffic started, really bad. I was sitting in traffic and I was injured missing like a school play because I was sitting in traffic … This thing is constantly mounted, and I need to figure out a way to I could still train and focus on the steamboat but the family time was still not compromised. So when I looked at the helicopters I was able to fly within 15 minutes. “

It was devastating to think: his solution to not miss the big moments of life was the end of his death.

An absolute tragedy.

[Photo via Instagram / WENN]