TSR Angelz: The TSR Sports-Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame class of 2020 is set to feature some of the greatest names in the sport, and another legend has been added to the list. Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash, and it was announced that he was among the inductees as well.

According to NBC Sports, Kobe Bryant will be “first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.” He joins Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and some of his fragrant opponents in a great part of basketball history.

Basketball Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo has announced that Kobe will be part of one of the “most epic” classes in the history of fame.

“It is expected to be arguably the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,” said HOF chairman Jerry Colangelo. “Kobe will be honored the way he should be.”

Kobe Bryant retired back in 2016, and is now eligible to compete in the hall of fame. Basketball players are eligible for the Hall of Fame after fully retiring from playing for at least three years.

As we previously reported, Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, along with the hit son Gianna and seven other passengers. His passing has had an impact on so many people who admire the noise, tenacity, and his commitment to being a great father, wife, and businessman.

She will be greatly missed, and we ask that you all continue to keep her family and loved ones in your prayers, Roomies!

