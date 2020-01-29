Kobe Bryant in 2014

Photo credit: Keith Allison / via Wikimedia Commons

We have to admit that it is still difficult to achieve the absurd death of Kobe Bryant, Unfortunately, the reality is that Kobe is gone and the world is paying tribute to him. Especially with the Staples Center There is a constant pilgrimage of fans and non-Lakers fans who want to remember the size of Kobe Bryant in their own way.

Public monument at Staples Center?

The public monument will also be organized, which will be an incredible event that thousands of people will attend. The Staples Center, home of Kobe, would be the ideal place, but it’s not big enough to accommodate the people who want to say goodbye for the last time. In fact, 20,000 people live at the Staples Center, too few considering how many people respond to his death instead. For this reason, the organizers rate other places that can accommodate a large crowd.

possible alternatives

The most logical option is The Colosseum There is space for around 80,000 people and there is a parking lot that can accommodate even more people. The Rose bowlThe 91,000 inhabitants who are in Pasadena, too far away, were also taken into account. The decision has not yet been made, as the TMZ reports, but is being discussed. The funeral of Kobe itself is in preparation, but has yet to be decided.