Kobe Bryant: The public memorial on February 24th at the Staples Center

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

The public memorial to remember Kobe Bryant and the 9 victims of the January 26 plane crash in Calabasa, California are held in Los Angeles on February 24 los Angeles In the Staples Center,

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Maria, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Peyton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were killed in a plane crash aboard a Sikorksy S-76B that crashed in the hills above the city of Los Angeles County. The ceremony will conclude the uninterrupted month of honors, celebrations and memories of the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who passed away at the age of 41.

Confirmation from the Mayor of Los Angeles

To confirm the public monument, the mayor of Los Angeles was Eric Garcetti: “We remember not only a man who played basketball, but also a father, a leader, a director and an artist, which was more appreciated on the basketball court. A reminder of how united this city is. We are a city that believes and supports others, believes in something bigger than us, and would do anything to make such an event something that everyone can see. “