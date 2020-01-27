The world of the NBA and the whole world of sport remember in these hours Kobe Bryantwho died in a helicopter crash yesterday. Film actors also remember Kobe and is among them Jack Nicholson, a big fan of the Lakers and always present at Staples Center, The Hollywood actor gave an interview in CBS. This is his reaction: “My reaction is the same as in almost all of LA. Where we think everything is solid, there is a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that it was killing you. It is just a terrible event. “

Jack Nicholson also spoke about his personal memory of Kobe: “Overall, he was a great player. I remember the first time I met him. It was in the Garden in New York and I offered him a basketball and asked him to sign his autograph. He looked at me like I was crazy. ”

Touching words from Jack Nicholson, who ended his interview in memory of Kobe: “We will think of him all the time and miss him, he was just one of those touched people.”