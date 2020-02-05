Kobe Bryant talks about meeting Vanessa Bryant for the first time in a heart-melting clip

We are still mourning the death of Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old basketball icon, his 13-year-old daughter Giannaand seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Now images of Kobe have surfaced again in which he told how he met the love of his life Vanessa Bryant. They would have been married for 19 years in April. In 2015, Bryant starred in the Showtime documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse, which was directed by Gotham Chopra.

He told the story of how he met Vanessa on the set of a video clip in 1999, saying: “For those who don’t know, yes, I had a budding music career as a rapper. It didn’t take long, but I did make a video I met Vanessa for the first time on the video set. “

He remembered: “It was a two-day video recording and I was always looking for her, as if I wanted to know where she was. I would finish a take and go to my trailer, but I would wonder where she was all the time. Then I would come out of the trailer and I just wanted to talk to her a little more, in between and so on. “

He asked for her phone number and a romance began: “She was just beautiful. We have literally done everything together. All together. And I thought I was a big loser because I loved Disneyland. I loved the Disney movies and things like that, but I never really had the chance to go to the park a lot. She was also a big Disney fan and we used to hang like Disneyland, we went to Magic Mountain, she became my best friend. “

They eventually married two years later in April 2001.

You can still view the full document on Showtime On Demand.

