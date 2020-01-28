Hours before Kobe Bryant’s life was interrupted in a helicopter crash, NBA legend went to church and prayed.

He visited Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach, California, early Sunday morning before 7 a.m. mass, according to Father Steve Sallot.

“We shook hands, I saw that he had blessed himself because there was some holy water on his forehead,” said Sallot to the CNN KCBS / KCAL affiliate.

Bryant, 41, and his family were regulars at Newport Beach church, praying with hundreds of other parishioners during mass and never trying to draw attention to them.

He was silent on his faith but “certainly a man of faith,” recalls Sallot.

In a Facebook article on Monday, Bishop Timothy Freyer of the Diocese of Orange described Bryant as a “committed Catholic who loved his family and loved his faith.”

“Longtime resident of Orange County and parishioner in our diocese, Kobe frequently attended mass and sat at the back of the church so that his presence would not distract people from focusing on the presence of the Christ, “said the bishop in the post.

It was a few minutes before Sunday’s first mass, when Sallot crossed paths with Bryant. He had visited the prayer chapel and was about to leave when he spoke briefly with his priest.

“I was coming through the same door as he came out, we called it the reverse of grace,” said Sallot, adding that they had discussed how Bryant one day wanted to receive the Catholic sacrament of confirmation.

Hours later, Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and six other passengers died when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The pilot was also killed.

They were on their way to a basketball game at Thousand Oaks, where the former NBA player was to coach and his daughter was to play.