Kobe Bryant Shocking Demise: This is what basketball legend posted on Instagram a few hours before his death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday when a helicopter crashed and caught fire in foggy conditions in the suburbs of Los Angeles, killing five and mourning the sports world. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors of the morning crash on a rugged hill in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Allen Kenitzer. Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the five victims of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA icon, said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

“L.A. is in mourning with the Bryant family for the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today’s tragedy,” Garcetti wrote on Twitter. Gianna was one of Bryant’s four children with his wife Vanessa. Bryant and Gianna were on their way to a game for their daughter to play when their helicopter crashed, reports said. TMZ was the first American media to report that Bryant was among the victims, the mayor of Calabasas later confirming the death of the icon of the Los Angeles Lakers, 41 years old.

Kobe Bryant

At the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, dozens of shocked fans gathered to pay tribute to the star. Across the NBA, tributes have broken out in two of the eight games scheduled for Sunday. Denver Nuggets fans started singing “Kobe, Kobe” as a minute of silence took place before their game against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers resisted tears before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Kobe Bryant

“Right now, everyone is a fan of the Lakers. We are all Lakers right now,” said Rivers. The accident came just hours after Bryant was overtaken by current Lakers star LeBron James for third place on the NBA scoring list in a Saturday game in Philadelphia. Bryant’s last social media post was a tweet praising James for passing him.

Kobe Bryant and Lebron James

“Continue to move the game forward @KingJames,” wrote Bryant. “I have a lot of respect for my brother # 33644”. Bryant has been a five-time NBA champion in a career that started in 1996 straight out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist, which helped the American team of NBA stars to win titles. in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

.