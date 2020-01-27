Kobe Bryant sent a message to Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, hours before the helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant had been supporting Shareef (Getty), the son of Shaquille O’Neal

Kobe Bryant sent a message to Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, just a few hours before he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people aboard a helicopter that crashed in front of the city of Calabasas, which is located west of Los Angeles, around 10 am local time on Sunday. the morning.

Following the news of Bryant’s death, Shareef, a 20-year-old college basketball player, revealed a message he had received from the Los Angeles Lakers legend that morning.

In the message sent on Instagram at 8.29 am local time, Bryant asked Shareef: “Are you a good family?”

Shareef replied: ‘Yes. I just did this job trying to discover my next move. How have you been?’

It is likely that Bryant was reviewing Shareef, who announced last week that he wanted to transfer from UCLA.

But the 41-year-old man did not send a response before his helicopter crashed later that morning.

Bryant and Shareef’s father, Shaquille, were teammates in the LA Lakers and won three NBA championships together.

After the news of Bryant’s death, Shaquille O’Neal posted a message of homage to the LA Lakers icon.

“There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing (sic) my niece Gigi and my brother (Kobe Bryant),” the basketball legend posted on Twitter.

‘I love you (sic) and we will miss you. My condolences are for the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’m sick right now. “

