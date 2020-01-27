The news appeared just a few moments ago Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Now TMZ reports that the 13-year-old daughter of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Gianna “GiGi” Maria Onore was on board too.

TMZ reports that the two, along with three others, were on their way to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball when the crash happened. The academy is located near Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant is known for flying his helicopter often. According to TMZ and confirmed by ESPN, the emergency personnel responded to the crash on Sunday morning, but nobody survived. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was reportedly not among the dead.

Bryant is survived by his three other daughters – Natalia Diamante Bryant17 Bianka Bella Bryant, 3 and Capri Kobe Bryant, 7 month.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated.