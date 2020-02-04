Kobe Bryant remembered in Dubai: the JLT basketball court pays a beautiful tribute

While the world mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, fans in Dubai have also been paying tribute to the basketball legend. Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020. To remember the contributions of the sports icon, the DMCC free zone authority organized a candle-lighting ceremony on a basketball court in Jumeriah Lake Towers on Monday, February 3. Kobe had opened the basketball court during his trip to the UAE in 2013. His fans gathered at the venue to remember his love for the game.

DMCC Executive President Ahmed Bin Sulayem has been a big fan of the NBA legend. In 2013, he gave a full page ad in the Los Angeles Times, paying tribute to Kobe. He also received Kobe during his visit to the UAE that same year and handed him a DMCC Free Zone license.

Before the DMCC candle-lighting ceremony, Ahmed Sulayem had also arranged for the Burj Khalifa to light in memory of the basketball star, with the tallest towers in the world showing images of Kobe and his daughter. The Emirati businessman shared the following message: “My most sincere condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the Kobe Bryant family. The number 24 will always be with us. Here it is for my best of all time. “

Kobe is praised worldwide not only for his athletic performance but also for being a fantastic father. A video of Kobe with his daughter has gone viral with the hashtag #GirlDad. By sharing the video on Instagram, Oprah magazine wrote: “Since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, many have paid tribute to the superstar athlete. @elleduncan from @ sportscenter shared a moving story about the moment he met Kobe and asked him for advice on how to raise girls, as he expected one. The sweet anecdote quickly spread across the Internet and now makes people share their stories of being a #GirlDad. ”

