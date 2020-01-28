Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was designed for size thanks to her famous father Kobe Bryant,

Kobe registered a trademark for his daughter Gigi’s nickname “Mambacita” on December 30, 2019, less than a month before her untimely death in a helicopter crash. News.

Lute! News, the Laker legend nicknamed “The Black Mamba”, wanted to apply “Mambacita” to selected sportswear such as shirts, shorts, hats, jerseys and jogging pants.

Bryant often referred to his 13-year-old daughter, who was a talented basketball player herself, on his Instagram as #Mambacita.

On Sunday (January 26th), Kobe and Gianni were killed in a tragic helicopter crash with seven others when they set out for a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy.

BET continues to send prayers Vanessa Bryant and their family and the other victim families.