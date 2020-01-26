Kobe Bryant Preparing Daughter Gianna To Continue Her Legacy

The news of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death in a California helicopter crash on Sunday was made more tragic afterward – confirmation that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board.

The father-daughter duo was expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game. Gianna was going to play, said the team manager to CNN. And Bryant was going to train.

It was not out of the norm. Gianna – the second of Bryant’s four daughters with his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant – was an avid basketball player. And Bryant made sure he was involved in his development by coaching his team. He sometimes shared photos of her during games on Instagram, or videos of them playing together.

In fact, Bryant saw Gianna, who wanted to play in the WNBA, as the heir to his legacy – something he confirmed during an appearance on ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2018.

“The best thing that happens is when we go out and the fans come up to me and she stands next to me,” said Bryant, “and they will say,” You must have a boy, you and I must have a boy. You must have someone to carry on your tradition, the legacy. “

“She says” Oy, I got it, “said Bryant.” I agree, “said Bryant.” Yes, you have, you have this. “

A video of the pair sitting at the edge of the field during a match went viral recently, while Bryant seemed to break the ins and outs of different pieces.

Gianna, who was often called Gigi, has had a competitive streak just like her father, he told the New Yorker in a 2014 profile, recalling a Candyland match they played together when she was 3 years.

“You know, it’s my decision,” he said. “She can obviously see that I can win, so she will know that I am not winning on purpose. So what is this lesson?”

Bryant took his stride, winning the game. Gianna did not take it so well and overturned the game board.

“I was, like” S ** t, the kid like me, “” Bryant told the magazine.