Photo: ClutchPoints

LeBron James is now only 80 points from Kobe Bryant and 81 points from his overtaking. James outperformed Bryant during this Lakers trip and became the third best scorer in the league’s history.

Bryant shared his thoughts on James in purple and gold, as LA Times’ Bill Plaschke said:

“When LeBron came to Los Angeles, he’s now a licor, part of our brotherhood, part of our fraternity, and we should embrace him that way.

You have to celebrate … appreciate what he is as an athlete while he is here. Appreciate this guy, celebrate what he did because it’s really remarkable. “

Bryant on James in his career:

“I will definitely call him and congratulate him. I am very happy for” Bron, everything he has achieved and continues to achieve was great. “

So far, James has averaged 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 10.9 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2% out of the field.