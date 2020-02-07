Kobe Bryant: No engine failure in fatal helicopter crash, research finds

The National Transportation Safety Board said that the helicopter with Kobe Bryant showed no signs of engine failure on the day of its crash prior to the collision.

The NTSB published preliminary findings stating that on the day of the crash – January 26 – the helicopter engines seemed to work. A tree branch at the site of the crash cut by a helicopter blade is the investigator’s primary evidence that the engine had not stopped working.

The report stated that the pilot’s last transmission to the Southern California Radar Approach Control was to say he was trying to climb to 4,000 feet to escape from a layer of dense clouds.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Shortly after the ascent, the helicopter dropped, crashed, and crashed onto a hill.

Residents in the area near the crash site shouted to 911 when they heard the noise of the aircraft above them.

A caller reported that he saw a helicopter disappear from the sky.

“I just heard a helicopter fly over me,” he said. “It went over my head, it’s thick in the clouds and then I heard a pop and it stopped immediately.”

NTSB researchers said the helicopter instrument panels were destroyed in the wreck.

Radar data collected by NTSB researchers revealed that the helicopter only reached 2,300 feet before making the turn that eventually led to the impact. It was not equipped with a terrain awareness and warning system that warns pilots of possible effects in situations with poor visibility. The aircraft also missed a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.

The NTSB said it will publish its final report sometime in the next 12 to 18 months. That report must contain the likely cause of the crash and further explain the findings of the investigators.

On the same day that the NTSB report was released, Mr. Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced on Instagram that there would be a public memorial for her husband and daughter, Gianna, 13, who died in the crash.

She said the “Celebration of Life” would take place on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Mrs. Bryant chose the date because her daughter’s basketball number was 2 and her husband’s basketball number 24.

.