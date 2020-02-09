Kobe Bryant is honored at the 2020 Academy Awards

entertainment

LOS ANGELES, California (KYMA, KECY) – In addition to his exceptional career on the basketball court, Kobe Bryant also had a successful creative run.

He even won an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”.

Bryant is honored as an Oscar winner during the memoriam segment of the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday.

“Dear Basketball” focused on Bryant’s relationship with basketball and how he fell in love with the sport.

As a young boy, Bryant dreamed of playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his short film shows how his dream came true.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a Californian hillside on January 26.

Experience the commemorative segment during the 92nd Academy Awards tonight at 6:00 p.m. MST.

