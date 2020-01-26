Kobe Bryant in Photos - Essence

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in Calabasas, California, suddenly in a fatal helicopter crash. He was 41 years old.

ESPN reports that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three other passengers were also on the plane. MSNBC has confirmed that one of Gianna’s teammates, the child’s parent, and the pilot all died in the crash. There were no survivors.

During his 20-year career as a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships.

His records are countless on the court, but since he retired in 2016, Bryant has also made a name for himself. He not only wrote a children’s book, but was also the first professional athlete to win an Oscar for his film Dear Basketball. The trophy for Best Animated Short was taken home.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters.

01

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX – FEBRUARY 6: Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant # 24 watches tribute at AT&T Center on February 6, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.

02

BKN-KINGS-LAKERS-BRYANT REBOUND

Los Angeles Lakers' Guard Kobe Bryant will rebound against the Sacramento Kings on December 25, 2002 in Los Angeles, California on December 25, 2002. For the first time, the team is wearing new white uniforms as a variation of the home yellow and the home street purple uniforms.

03

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half as he takes on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

04

New Orleans Hornets – Los Angeles Lakers – Fifth game

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 26: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers darkens the ball with his left hand in the lane in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in game five of the Western Conference quarter-finals in the 2011 NBA playoffs April 26, 2011 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

05

Olympic Games Day 14 – Basketball

BEIJING – AUGUST 22: (LR) LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade of the United States compete against Argentina during a men's semi-final baketball game at Wukesong Indoor Stadium on day 14 of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing on August 22, 2008 on, China.

06

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 10: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers responds to the crowd as he leaves the court at Toyota Center on April 10, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

07

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant go out to center court during his jersey retirement ceremony at the halfway point of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

08

NBA Final Game 7: Boston Celtics – Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 17: Kobe Bryant # 24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after winning the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finale on June 17, 2010 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

09

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after his # 8 and # 24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys retired on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

10

NBA Champions LA Lakers visit President Obama at the White House

WASHINGTON – JANUARY 25: President Barack Obama (R) poses for photographs with Kobe Bryant (L) and members of the National Basketball Association 2009 champion Los Angeles Lakers in the White House's Ostraum on January 25, 2010 in Washington, DC. The Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic and won the 2009 NBA final.

11

90th Academy Awards – press room

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 4: Kobe Bryant attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards – Press Room on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

12

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019, hosted by Radhika Jones – Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California becomes.

13

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant take part in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks on December 29, 2019 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

14

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships

IRVINE, CA – JULY 26: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Water Sports Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.

