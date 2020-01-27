Kobe Bryant flew to training with the helicopter so that he could spend more time with his children

A video by Kobe Bryant that shows why he often took his private helicopter to training has resurfaced after the NBA star died yesterday in a horror crash.

In an exciting interview, Kobe said that he was missing out on big moments in his children’s lives that were stuck in traffic.

“The traffic got very, very bad. And I was sitting in traffic and missed a piece of school because I was in traffic.

“I had to find a way that I could still practice the craft and concentrate on it without affecting family time,” Bryant explained in the video that surfaced.

It is believed that Kobe and Gianna were on their way to basketball training when the helicopter crashed

(Credit Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / File Photo)

“Then I looked at helicopters and got down and down in 15 minutes, so my routine was always the same.

“Doing weights early in the morning, children to school, flying down, practicing like crazy, doing my additional work, using the media, flying back, getting back into the car pool and picking up the children.

“You have road trips and times when you don’t see your children, so I get every chance to see them and spend time with them … I want that.”

Los Angeles officials are believed to have recovered three bodies from the crash site where Kobe Bryant, along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, died.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant, 41, was one of the nine tragic victims of the Sunday morning crash in Southern California.

Kobe was married to Vanessa Bryant and the couple had four daughters, Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria-Onore, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe

(Image: Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock)

Officials have not yet identified the bodies and no official statement has been made.

Among the deceased were John Altobelli, 56, Ms. Keri, her daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser, Assistant to the Harbor Day School.

Another young player, Payton Chester, was killed in the crash along with her mother Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Gianna and Alyssa were teammates from the Mamba Academy and flew from Orange County to Thousand Oaks to play a game, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks

(Image: Getty Images)

There have been reports that the helicopter that was flying Bryant and Co. plummeted nearly 500 feet in just 15 seconds before falling into a hillside in Los Angeles.

Flight radars show the helicopter circuit for 15 minutes and tried to turn before the crash.

Salvage work at the crash site is expected to take several days and the FAA has established a no-fly zone of 5 miles.