Hundreds of thousands of basketball fans are calling on the NBA to update its logo to honor Kobe Bryant after the tragic death of the great basketball player.

Bryant died on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The group flew to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball game in which Gianna was to play and Bryant was to coach.

“With the untimely and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in order to immortalize him forever as the new NBA logo,” wrote creator Nick M on the Change.org petition.

He added that he hoped “… our dream comes true and we can see Kobe Bryant engraved in the NBA logo.”

The petition gathered more than 280,000 signatures on Monday.

The current NBA logo was designed by Alan Siegel. It presents the silhouette of the great Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the exception of a small font change, which was introduced in 2017, the NBA has used its iconic tricolor logo since 1971.

CNN asked the NBA to comment.

Bryant retired from the NBA in April 2016 after a career spanning two decades. The 41-year-old shooting keeper, nicknamed “Black Mamba,” has won five NBA titles, has been named MVP of the NBA Finals twice, and has won two Olympic gold medals.

As an 18-time All-Star selection, he has transcended sport to become one of the most iconic athletes of his generation.

After the news of Bryant’s death was announced, the league released a condolence to his wife and family.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe has shown us what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute devotion to victory. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements… But he will be remembered especially for having inspired people around the world to buy a basketball and to compete in the best of their abilities. “