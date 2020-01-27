Tragedy has an unpleasant way of bringing people together.

Thousands of fans of the heart gathered at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to mourn his sudden death NBA address Kobe Bryant. As we report, the 41-year-old, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria, and seven other victims were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

As fans and celebrities continued to pay their respects, one follower, in particular, went viral after going public with a touching moment he shared with his local florist as they both mourned the late superstar of basketball.

As the story unfolds, a man names her Zach Schwartz was on his way to join the crowd Los Angeles Lakers fans in mourning but on the way there, he stopped by his local businessman to pick up some flowers.

Schwartz explained how the florist’s gesture completely overwhelmed him, writing Twitter:

“Buy flowers to take to the Staples Center. When the florist saw that I liked purple and yellow he asked, ‘for Kobe?’ I nodded. When he finished I asked what I owed him, shook him, gave me the flowers and said, ‘This is LA.’ I’m almost crying. “

She ended her tweet by adding:

“LA’s love for Kobe is strong.”

In fact, it is. But this heart is getting better!

The staff who assisted Schwartz found her tweet thanking her for the sweet gesture and in a follow-up tweet she asked followers to pay her kindness in any way they could:

Tributes continue …

In addition to this special tribute to the late basketball player, the city of El Lay also honored Kobe by lighting the City Hall in Lakers gold and gold.

Next to a picture of the city monument is all lit up, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweets:

“Lights for a legend. The City of Los Angeles is lit up with purple and gold starting at 8:24 pm tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant’s championship championship career and in memory of Bryant, his son Gianna, and all who died in tragedy today. “

As seen (below):

Lights for a legend.

The City of Los Angeles is lit with purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant’s championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all those who died in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1una7Aj98Z

– Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

According to a report from ABC 7, the Wilshire Grand tower in downtown Los Angeles also changed to honor Bryant:

The Wilshire Grand Tower in Downtown Los Angeles illuminates the purple and gold with “24” above in honor of #kobebryant. pic.twitter.com/UKooHxnFOy

– ABC7 eyewitness news (@ ABC7) January 27, 2020

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and his other three daughters, 17-years-old Natalia, 3 years old Bianka, and a 7-year-old girl, Capri.

The investigation into the helicopter crash is still ongoing. We will continue to keep our readers updated.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by tragedy. R.I.P.

